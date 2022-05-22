Dirty politics

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s rather unbecoming jibe at PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz during his speech in his party’s Multan jalsa should be condemned. This kind of language is something that all political parties need to unanimously discourage. The PTI has been using derogatory language against its rivals in the name of humour. Political leaders also need to strictly discourage such practices. Imran Khan should acknowledge his mistake and vow not to repeat it again.
Imran Khan actively needs to try and keep himself in check, and perhaps be more wary of the advice his advisers give him. The political landscape of the country is tense enough as it is, all leaders must keep it clean and civil.
Hussnain Magsi
Bhakkar
