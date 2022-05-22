Sharjeel, Nasir condole death of UAE president

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in the city, and met UAE Consul General Bakheet Al-Romaithi to condole the recent death of his country’s president Sheikh Khalifa Zayed Al Nahyan.

They prayed for the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the UAE consul general on behalf of the people of the province and the provincial government. They said that the people of Sindh had been deeply grieved by the death of the UAE president, who had passed away on May 13.

They said that the late Sheikh Khalifa Zayed Al Nahyan had always supported the masses of Pakistan in all their testing times. Both Memon and Shah said that the untiring services of the late UAE president for the people of Pakistan had been simply unforgettable.