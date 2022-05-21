US delegation visits NARC to mark 75 years of partnership

Islamabad : Julie Koenen, Mission Director USAID has said that relations between Pakistan and United States are immensely deep and wide, which would grow more shining with every passing day.

She expressed these views while a special delegation from the government of the United States of America, carried out a visit to National Agriculture Research Centre, on the occasion of 75 years of worthy relations.

Other dignitaries including Director USAID Economic Growth and Agriculture Office Ira Frydman, US Embassy Information Officer Heather Eaton, Agricultural Expert Nazim Ali, and Development Outreach and Communications Lead Shehla Rizwan were also part of the delegation. A group of journalists accompanied the delegation at the delightful moment.

“The partnership between Pakistan and United States has boosted the strength and prosperity of the Pakistani people in various fields including the agricultural sector,” she said, adding that since the 1950s, the United States has worked closely with Pakistan to improve its economy and feed the growing population by procuring state of the art equipment, improving agribusiness management practices, increasing the amount of irrigated land and assisting to establish major agricultural research fields.

She mentioned that USAID is delighted to continue to play a role in supporting the agricultural sector for inclusive economic growth. “Together, we will continue to strengthen communities and build a more prosperous and resilient Pakistan.” She added.

Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Ghulam Ali received and welcomed the US delegation at the occasion. In his greeted remarks Mr. Ali expressed high gratitude for the delegation and venerated the result-oriented and strong Pak-US relations.

“Pakistan and US have been working together not only at blissful but hard times as well; and I hope both the countries will enjoy this relation in future, which would strengthen the Pak-US partnership bond.” He added.

Ghulam Ali, while throwing light on US assistance and cooperation with Pakistan said that from 1974 to 1985, the US spent $27.8m for strengthening Agricultural Research in Pakistan. The main project elements comprised technical assistance, training, commodities, and nationally coordinated research programmes for major agricultural commodities/disciplines. The National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) was constructed in Islamabad under this project.

He said that in the mid-1980s, the US assisted in the form of $38m, for developing human resources and stretching institutions. In Agriculture Linkages Program, the US spent $23.2m from 1999 to date, promoting long-term scientific cooperation with Pakistan.

Moreover, from 2013 to 2017, the US $30 million was spent on Agricultural Innovation Program, seeking to expand agricultural science and technology innovations.

Julie Koenen, at the culmination of visiting the institution, planted a tree at NARC with best wishes and appreciation.

It is worth mentioning that National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Islamabad established in 1984 is the largest research centre of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) with a total land area of approximately 1400 acres. Its physical facilities include experimental fields, laboratories, greenhouses, gene bank, library, auditorium, machinery & lab equipment repair workshops, stores, hostels, cafeteria, audio visual studios etc.

NARC campus hosts many offices of international partners like CIMMYT, ICARDA, ILRI, IRRI, FAO, etc.

The National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) was constructed in Islamabad in the 1970s under this project. In addition to that, a total of 197 participants were sent abroad for advanced degrees and for short-term non-degree training under the participant training component. Begun in the mid-1980s, is a major endeavour to increase the effectiveness of Pakistan's agricultural research system, and develop its human resources and strengthen its institutions.

The Program builds partnerships with public and private institutions for sustainable development and applies innovative agricultural technologies to stimulate growth of the agriculture sector.