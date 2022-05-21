Bajaur police station attack: 28 arrested

KHAR: The police on Friday arrested 28 accused a day after a mob stormed the Nawagai Police Station and killed a murder accused interned there.

"We arrested 28 accused and raids are being conducted to arrest others," District Police Officer Abdus Samad Khan told reporters here. He added that cases were registered against the accused under Section 302.

"Several cops have been deployed in the area after the incident and we are making efforts with the help of the local elders to diffuse the tension," said the DPO. It may be mentioned here that Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Bara Kamangara area of Nawagai tehsil had gone missing. His relatives had blamed Abdul Rasheed for that.

The police later arrested the accused and shifted him to the Nawagai Police Station. In the meanwhile, the body of the missing person, Abdul Ghafoor, was found. This infuriated his relatives who stormed and ransacked the police station. They allegedly torched the police station building and stoned to death the murder accused.