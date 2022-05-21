 
The coalition government has finally decided to ban the import of non-essential luxury items. It is hoped that this step will help boost our local industry and motivate local manufacturers to produce quality products.

Such tough decisions are necessary to pull the country out of its economic crisis. We should support the government’s decision.

Bakhtiyar Altaf

Multan

