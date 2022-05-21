The coalition government has finally decided to ban the import of non-essential luxury items. It is hoped that this step will help boost our local industry and motivate local manufacturers to produce quality products.
Such tough decisions are necessary to pull the country out of its economic crisis. We should support the government’s decision.
Bakhtiyar Altaf
Multan
The rapid depreciation of the Pakistani rupee from Rs180 to Rs200 against the US dollar is not due to the import of...
Scientists claim that the hottest part of 2022 is yet to come in India and Pakistan, despite the fact that in March...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the issue of out-of-school children in Balochistan. More...
Hayat Ahmed Khan, who was a well-known cultural figure of Lahore, dedicated his life in service to classical music,...
Pakistan faces a list of problems including growing insecurity, terrorism, economical problems, political uncertainty...
I have been living in a flat in Garden West, Karachi for more than 25 years. K-Electric has been shutting down one of...
Comments