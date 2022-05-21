Punish the defaulters

I have been living in a flat in Garden West, Karachi for more than 25 years. K-Electric has been shutting down one of the area’s PMTs every 20 days for the last two months. The reason for power suspension is low recovery from the area. This power outage lasts for 10-12 hours. On May 19, KE officials shut down electricity and restored power after 14 hours. Instead of taking strict action against defaulters, the company is punishing all the consumers who have connections through that particular PMT.

I pay my KE bill every month before the due date, but I also have to face the shutdown. I have requested KE officials to switch those consumers who pay their bills punctually to some other PMT, but they have not paid any attention to my request. K-Electric should take strict action against defaulters but they shouldn’t punish other consumers unjustly.

M Hammad Rafique

Karachi