Non-essential imports ban hailed

KARACHI: The Employer's Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Friday said a ban on imports of non-essential luxury goods under the ‘emergency economic plan’ is crucial for Pakistan to prosper.
“This decision by the government to ban imports is for the betterment of our country’s economic situation and deteriorating BOP position,” Ismail Suttar, EFP president said.
Suttar said the EFP believes that this import ban should extend to all non-essential/ luxury imports.
“With the dollar crossing the 200 rupees mark, imports have become as expensive as ever. As a result, a ban on all non-essential/luxury goods will help accelerate a recovery of Pakistan’s BOP position,” he added. “This decision would also help increase employment within the country and increase demand for local goods.” He said the government needs to take several more unpopular decisions to save the country from economic turmoil.
KARACHI: Country’s top trade body on Friday appealed to the government to allow cargoes booked before the import ban...
KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited has signed an agreement with Wood Group UK Limited to double its crude oil...
Ag AFPISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 to Rs138,700 on Friday.The price...
SHANGHAI: China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin on Friday, its second...
LAHORE: Time is not on Pakistan’s side, and this is known to both the ruling coalition, the lone opposition party,...
KARACHI: Rupee slumped past 200 per dollar in the interbank market on Friday, an all-time low for the ninth...
Comments