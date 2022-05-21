Youth killed as rickshaw loader overturns

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth was killed when a loader rickshaw overturned near Mall Road Underpass in Race Course area on Friday.

The victim identified as Akash, a resident of Youhanabad, died on the spot after coming under the weight of loader rickshaw. His body was shifted to the morgue.

LHCBAR delegation calls on CCPO: A delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBAR) comprising President LHCBAR Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar and other office-bearers, called on CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana at his chamber on Friday.

CCPO Lahore presented Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar flowers bouquet and honorary shield on behalf of Lahore Police. CCPO and President LHC Bar discussed matters related to mutual interest and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and working relationship.

CCPO reviewed the problems and issued orders to the officers concerned for their earliest redress. He said that Lahore police have established state of the art facility of Police Facilitation Centre (Khidmat Markaz) in the arena of Lahore High Court Bar to provide police-related digitalised facilities including certified copies of FIRs, Police Character Certificates, and renewal of traffic license to the lawyers’ community at their doorstep.

274 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1059 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 09 people died, whereas 1114 were injured. Out of this, 656 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 458 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The statistics showed that 274 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 284 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 Faisalabad in with 93 victims and at third Gujranwala with 76 road accidents and 75 victims.

Motorbikes were involved in majority (70%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 530 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The details further revealed that 1123 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 910 males & 213 females.

According to the data, 931 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 34 vans, 07 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 123 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in above-mentioned road traffic accidents.