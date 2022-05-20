Justice Javed praises NAB Karachi’s 4-year performance

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi presented the report of its performance to NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for the last four years—from 2017 to April 30, 2022—and according to which during the period from January 2022 to 30 April 2022, 4 persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999.

NAB chairman chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB-Karachi especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 during the year 2017 to 30 April 30, 2022 at NAB Headquarter.

Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB-Karachi attended the meeting via video link. Justice Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Karachi under the supervision of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB-Karachi.

The DG NAB-Karachi also informed the meeting that during the year 2021, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi, 53 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.He said during the year 2020, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi, 24 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. In 2019, 56 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. Dr. Najaf said in 2018, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi 72 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999 and in 2017 from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

NAB chairman said that the excellent performance of NAB Karachi has contributed well in the overall performance of NAB.

He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases is the top most priority of NAB. “The NAB's faith is corruption free Pakistan. NAB officers are working considering eradication of corruption as their national duty,” he said.