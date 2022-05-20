Soldier martyred in IED blast

RAWALPINDI: A soldier on Thursday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a military convoy in South Waziristan District's Makeen area.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar, 39, who was a resident of Jhelum. Following this, an area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the vicinity, the military's media wing said.
In a separate statement, the ISPR said security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on May 17 in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area. During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, who was identified as Muhammad Altaf, the military's media wing said. The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist's hideout, adding that Altaf was actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
