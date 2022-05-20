 
Friday May 20, 2022
National

FC continues relief work in Dera Bugti

By Our Correspondent
May 20, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan is continuing relief efforts in Pir Koh and adjoining areas of Dera Bugti, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

So far, 3063 individuals have been provided medical care by doctors and paramedics while another 921 patients were treated for cholera and remaining were treated for other diseases. FC Balochistan is assisting civil administration for exploration and ensuring new water pumps and tube wells.

