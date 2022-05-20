Better to leave govt than burden masses with inflation: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz addressing a public rally in Sargodha on May 19, 2022. Photo: Twitter/SaniaaAshiq

SARGODHA: PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday it was better to leave the government than to burden the people with massive inflation.



In her address to the PMLN's Sargodha gathering, Maryam said PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had ruled the country for nearly four years and destroyed the economy, but now he was asking PM Shehbaz Sharif to give an account of his four weeks in the government, Geo News reported.

“For four years, Pakistan had witnessed destruction; a clumsy and incompetent person was imposed on 220 million people. Today, the economy is on the ventilator, and terrorism has resurfaced,” Maryam said, criticising Khan for his 'incompetency'.

She once again vehemently criticised the PTI chairman and said: “Imran Khan is the name of a menace and a backstabber. He had betrayed all those who were loyal to him." She continued: “Whether you scream, pull your hair, or hang yourself upside down [out of anger and frustration of losing power], your game has finished.”



"Imran Khan, you deliver speeches on self-sustainability and independence. But talks about sovereignty do not make sense when coming from a person who has never earned a dime in his life,” Maryam said.

Referring to Khan's claims of piety, Maryam said his "dogs eat more meat in a day as compared to the people living in settlements surrounding Bani Gala.” Maryam also slammed Khan for his 'fake claims' of a conspiracy and a plot to assassinate him. "The people of Pakistan have evidence against your fake claims."

The PMLN vice-president went on to say that the dollar was reaching new heights every day, and the 'criminal' responsible for that was Khan. “In case the government has to increase the petrol price, then Khan will be [responsible for it].” Maryam said some people were of the view that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif's days of politics had ended, but today, masses were calling for his return. "The economy progressed during Nawaz's tenure. [And today], if Shehbaz Sharif has to leave his office he will, but he will not put people in trouble," the PMLN leader said.