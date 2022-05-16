Imran’s performance zero, game is over: Maryam

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said former premier Imran Khan’s performance remained zero during his over three-and-a-half years government and now the game was over for him.



Addressing a public meeting in Kotla Arab Ali Khan here, she said: "The game is out of your hands now. Your game is over. You would not do anything now. You would only look to Nawaz Sharif for everything.

"Nawaz Sharif hit you from London and pushed you back to the container after four years," she told Imran adding that "Nawaz on it from London. Maryam said that whether Nawaz Sharif was in Musharraf's Attock jail or Imran Khan's Kot Lakhpat jail or in London, he was at the centre of politics, and even Khan's politics revolved around Nawaz Sharif. She wished Imran lived for a long time to see for himself all successes of Nawaz Sharif in future.

She likened Imran Khan to unruly schoolchildren who resort to finding excuses to avoid exams when they are not prepared for them. She said the PTI chief had addressed so many public rallies, but he did not speak about the performance of his government for a single minute.

She said that former premier Imran Khan's phone number had been blocked by the establishment, and that was why he was crying. Imran Khan was claiming that he had blocked the numbers of the establishment 'but your screams are saying that the establishment has blocked your number.'

"In reality, the numbers you used to dial had been changed, and now your calls would not go through," she added. Maryam said Imran Khan was making false claims about threats to his life after his foreign conspiracy narrative failed to get the public attention.

She asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to launch an immediate probe into Imran Khan's claim that he was facing threats to his life, promising that if the claim turned out to be well-founded, Khan would be provided an unprecedented security. "Make public your video, and you will be provided security on Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s instructions," Maryam told the ex-premier. She reminded Khan that when he was injured after falling from the container before the 2013 elections, Nawaz Sharif had visited him in the hospital.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif had exposed Imran Khan who, she claimed, ended up shooting himself in the foot. She said she did not want to utter the name of Imran Khan, whom she called a liar and deceitful, but she had to speak about the PTI chief to expose that fitna.

Responding to Khan's claim about a heart-attack-inducing poison, Maryam said Imran Khan did something to Nawaz Sharif when the PMLN leader was in jail and due to it Sharif’s platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.

Responding to Khan's recent statement about the rising US dollar rate against the Pakistani rupee, Maryam said that she was happy to know that Imran Khan's memory had returned. She then reminded Khan of his previous statements when the PTI chief said that he learned about the dollar rate from TV and that he had not taken power to control the prices of onion and potatoes. Maryam said that any question about inflation would be asked from a person who ruled for four years and not those who were in power for only four weeks. She said the PMLN would not allow Imran Khan to blame his poor performance on the party. She said the PMLN would not bear the brunt of Imran Khan government’s lack of performance in the last four years.

The PMLN leader said that if Imran Khan really wanted to go into elections, he could have called the election before the success of the no-confidence motion when he was trying to persuade his allies.

Maryam called Imran Khan a "Toshakhana thief" and said that in the four years of his government, Bani Gala, Farah Khan and all members of the Khan government became rich while the people became poorer. She called out Imran for his purported statement that instead of putting Shehbaz Sharif into government, the establishment should have hit Pakistan with a nuclear bomb.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, addressing the public gathering, said "my Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have taught me to serve the human beings". He called Imran Khan a coward person, who was crying over a so-called conspiracy and threat to his life. "Imran Niazi, you cheated people with false dreams of employment and houses." He kept deceiving people in the name of Riyasat-e-Madina [State of Madina].

"If the people of Pakistan demanded, then the doors of jails will be opened for you," he warned Imran. He announced construction of a double road from Kotla to Daulat Nagar and also a girl's degree college in Kotla.