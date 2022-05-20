Hamza does not want cabinet: Moonis

LAHORE:Former federal minister and PMLQ senior leader Moonis Elahi in his response to Hamza Shehbaz’s press conference has said Hamza himself does not want a cabinet in Punjab and he wants to keep all the power in his own hands.

He said imposition of arbitrary decisions on departments in the absence of cabinet and meetings from all departments is a proof of this. Moonis Elahi said, “Hamza is such a fowl who wants to sit on all eggs but this is Punjab not his poultry farm. We will not allow this one man-show in Punjab.

Hamza keeps waving his finger in the air but just waving his finger does not run the government. After the decision of the Supreme Court, Hamza could not sit on the chair of the CM for even a second. It is unjustified and illegal for him to remain as the chief minister.”