CS orders PDMA to deal with possible floods effectively

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to complete all preparations as soon as possible to deal with the possible floods. He gave this directive while addressing a meeting held to review the arrangements for dealing with the possible floods, at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary said that with better planning and concerted efforts, natural calamities like floods could be tackled effectively, adding that provincial and federal departments should enhance coordination for monitoring of the flood and weather conditions.

Instructing the DG PDMA to contact the Wapda officials for removal of hanging power wires, the Chief Secretary said that steps should be taken to prevent any incidents of electrocution during rains. He said that cleaning of all drains and sewerage lines should be completed at the earliest for timely drainage of rainwater. The Chief Secretary also directed the Health Department to ensure the supply of anti-venom vaccine and essential medicines in the districts. He said that encroachments around rivers, canals, dykes and bridges should be removed and staff of relevant departments should be present on duty in flood control rooms set up in the districts. The meeting also considered a proposal to build water storage tanks in big cities on the pattern of Lahore. The DG PDMA and divisional commissioners briefed the meeting through video link. The meeting was informed that all the districts have prepared district flood emergency plans and submitted them to PDMA.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab, Secretaries of Irrigation, Agriculture, Finance, DGPR Punjab and officers concerned.