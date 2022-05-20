Wahab approves resolution to ban polythene bags in city

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, on Thursday approved a resolution regarding a complete ban on polythene bags in Karachi.

According to the resolution, there would be a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of polythene bags in the city to offset the losses caused by the use of polythene bags. The KMC resolution, which was numbered 115/2022, presented to the Karachi administrator, use of polythene bags has increased in our lives for last several decades.

As per the resolution, it was observed during the cleaning work of drains before the monsoon rains every year that drains of the city were filled with plastic bags. In this regard, the Sindh planning and development department has recommended implementation of the complete ban on polythene bags.

The violators of the ban have been warned that the KMC has jurisdiction to take legal action against them after June 15 within its limits.