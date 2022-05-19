Administration ready to deal with dengue fever

Rawalpindi : Commissioner (Rawalpindi Division) Noorul Amin Mengal along with Station Commander Brigadier Salman Nazar while reviewing the anti-dengue activities said that Islamabad, Rawalpindi Administration and Cantonment Board have to come up with a comprehensive survey plan in the next one week, says a press release.

This plan should do mapping and fix responsibility for everyone. Also provide the updated list of focal persona for each department who needs to be more and more focused for said purpose.

Mengal said that there is no limit for mosquitoes so we have to come out of this jurisdiction debate and come up with a comprehensive plan. He directed that dengue should be dealt with iron hands for which it is necessary to take precautionary measures before time. Dire need is to increase the process of eradicating larvae as much as possible. Before the onset of monsoon season, arrangements should be made so that dengue mosquitoes do not get a chance to breed anywhere due to moisture.

Commissioner (Rawalpindi) was informed that 23 FIRs, 202 challans, 776 notices have been issued since January 1, 2022 for violating dengue SOPs while 49 places have been sealed and fined Rs219,000.

Station Commander (Rawalpindi) Brigadier Salman Nazer added that to participate in anti-dengue activities is our national duty along-with professional obligation and public health should e given top priority. Strict action should be taken against those who are negligent in this regard.

These views were expressed while addressing the participants of the weekly review meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee at the Commissioner’s Office. Shahryiar Khan, ICT, Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq, Additional Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal and Dr. Sajjad Haider, Regional Diagnostic Focal Program attended the meeting.

Briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq said that from January 1, 2022 till now, Metropolitan Corporation, Chaklala Cantonment Board, RDA, PHA, And RWMC and other concerned agencies have received 4044 complaints as per DVRs data out of which 4006 have been resolved while work on 22 are in progress.