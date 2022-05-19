Aun questions Imran’s honesty

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism Aun Chaudhry has said: “Don’t let me open a Pandora’s Box about Imran Khan’s honesty.”

He was responding to a question about PTI Chief Imran Khan’s honesty posed by Saleem Safi in his Geo News Programme “Jirga”. He said he had in mind the pictures of Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, Ahsan Jameel Gujar and Usman Buzdar.

To a question about transfers in Punjab, he said it was dreamt at night in Bani Gala, and the next day there was a bag in Lahore. He said the Khawar Manika family ruled the country as if it were their property. There were startling facts, he said, adding that Imran Khan spent life in the Europe and was now against it. He said if Imran Khan had no interest in seeing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why he met him. The programme will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 10:05 pm.