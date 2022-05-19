Bajaur people seek restoration of internet facility

KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Wednesday staged a protest against non-availability of internet service in Bajaur tribal district.

The protestors, led by office-bearers of various political parties and Bajaur Youth Jirga started march from the Bajaur Press Club and gathered at Khar Chowk to register their protest.

“The people, particularly students and members of business community are facing great hardships due to the 3G and 4G internet break down in the district for the last many days,” a student said, adding that relevant quarters should restore the facility as soon as possible.

Addressing the rally, political workers, businesspersons, students, including Nisar Baz, Siddique Akbar, Shahabuddin Shahab, Wajid Ali Shah, Ubaidullah, Farman and others said that internet facility of most of the private mobile companies had been suspended due to unknown reasons, causing them a lot of inconvenience.

They said that former prime minister Imran Khan during his visit to Bajaur tribal district had ordered for the provision of 3G and 4G internet facility to the people but now the private companies had suspended the service due to unknown reason.

They said that businesspersons and students were badly affected by the unavailability of internet service. They asked the relevant high-ups to restore the facility forthwith so that people and students could continue their online businesses and studies.