ETPB committed to protecting gurdwaras, temples: Gilani

LAHORE:A meeting of Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee members was held under the chair of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani at the board office on Wednesday.

A press release issued by ETPB said, the committee members, including Committee Chairman Krishna Sharma and General Secretary Dewan Chand Chawla lauded the steps taken by the former chairman of the board Dr Aamir Ahmed including the restoration of Gurudwaras and temples.

Addressing the meeting, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani assured the members that all possible steps would be taken for the protection of temples and welfare of the Hindu community. ETPB is committed to other measures, including security and renovation of Hindu and Sikh worship places, he said. Additional Secretary of the Board Rana Shahid and Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas were also present in the meeting.