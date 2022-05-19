Indian actress dies after ‘botched’ liposuction

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old budding Indian actress died after what her family says was a botched liposuction procedure, according to police on Wednesday.
Liposuction, a medical procedure to remove fat, is very common and cheap in India -- but is still mostly unregulated outside big hospitals. Chethana Raj, who acted in several television series and films in her native Karnataka, died on Tuesday.
Her grandmother Narayanamma told local media that the actress had asked for 150,000 rupees (around $1,900) for the operation but the family refused.
