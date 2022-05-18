Climate change body meets

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Task Force on Climate Change met here at the PM House on Tuesday with Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, and included secretaries and provincial chief secretaries via video link.

The meeting was to take stock of immediate response measures, prepare an action plan on precautionary steps, and devise a comprehensive public communication strategy to counter water shortages in agriculture and other sectors.

“PM’s Task Force on Climate Change will endeavour to present midterm and long-term measures by cooperating with provinces,” said Senator Sherry Rehman.