Deep divide

Imran Khan’s narrative of calling his opponents ‘traitors’ may benefit him for a short time, but it will have devastating effects on our society for far too long. The polarization created by the man on the streets has been escalating, and it must be tackled as early as possible.
The responsibility for fighting against this polarization lies on all stakeholders, including the media. We can tackle economic crises, but we will find it difficult to put an end to this hate mongering that now spreads like wildfire if immediate actions are not taken to fight against this hate.
Inayat Khan
Islamabad
