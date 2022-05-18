Robbers kill cloth merchant on resistance

LAHORE:A 40-year-old cloth merchant was killed by robbers in the Shahdara police area here on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Saeed Anwar Khan of Gulshan-e-Sardar Colony was going to drop his friend Sheikh Imran in the Nawankot area when two robbers intercepted him near Barkat Town Stop and made him hostage at gunpoint. The victim offered resistance upon which the robbers fired shots at him and rode away. Body was shifted to morgue for autopsy. In another incident, robbers snatched gold earrings from a woman in Misri Shah area. The victim identified as Rasool Bibi was on her way when robbers snatched earrings from her and rode away.

Three of a family shot at, injured: Three persons, including two women were injured in a firing incident in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday. The incident occurred as result of an argument that broke out between Pervez Masih, his brother Irfan and Goshi Shaoon over a domestic issue. In the meantime, Irfan and his accomplices opened firing on Pervez and his family. Pervez Masih, his wife Rubina and daughter Muskan were injured in the firing. Police shifted the injured to hospital and said that they have recorded the statements of the injured and started investigation with the help of cameras.