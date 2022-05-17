Imran Khan addressing a public rally in Swabi on May 16, 2022. Photo: Twitter/ImranKhanPTI

SWABI: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Monday said that all thieves joining hands to defeat him would be buried in a mass grave politically when elections are held in the coming months.

He was addressing a public meeting at the Gohati cricket stadium in connection with the public contact campaign for an early general election and enlisting support for marching towards Islamabad after May 20. He asked the youth to get ready to march towards Islamabad to uproot the "imported government" and force the "looters" to announce the date for the fresh elections. "The thieves would not be allowed to fulfill the agenda of their masters," he said.

Imran recalled that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) ruled the country from 2008 to 2018. He said that during that period, the US conducted 400 drone attacks and targeted innocent people, including children. "They [Americans] just pushed the button, but did not know who would be killed," he said, adding that in Bajaur, 64 children were killed in one such attack and 21 people were killed in another attack in Waziristan.

“The coward leaders did not question their masters. In fact, they lacked the courage to do so. No law in the world allows any state to attack another country through a drone,” he added. He said the Americans alleged that they lost the war in Afghanistan due to Pakistan’s non-cooperative policy. “Pakistan lost more soldiers in the war on terror than the US did in Afghanistan,” he added.



“The biggest terrorist was sitting in London,” he said, adding that the leaders of the two parties did not take any step against him who targeted and eliminated the police personnel who participated in the Karachi operation in 1997. He said that these people (PPP and PMLN leaders) were busy accumulating money and could not fight for the rights of people.

“Slaves have no honour. We will never accept the imported government comprising thieves and dacoits. The imported government was imposed on the country. The “crime” minister had said that we are beggars and one of the ministers said that we are on ventilator. We have to protect our country from these thieves,” he said.

The ousted prime minister said that former chief of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Rizwan had successfully followed corruption cases of Rs124 billion against Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, but now they were targeting the FIA to make it toe their line.

Imran Khan said, “The imported government leaders are worse than animals as their greed for the wealth never dies.” “Everybody knew that Nawaz Sharif was convicted on corruption charges and he left for London on the pretext of medical treatment in November 2019, and the court allowed him only for four weeks, but he did not return,” he said.

The ousted PM said that the present rulers were talking of steering the country out of trouble, but in fact, they had pushed the country into serious crises because their objective was to loot the nation with both hands.

About the grave economic situation, he said it would be difficult for the “imported government” to tackle the situation as the value of the Pakistani rupee was falling, inflation going up and the stock exchange was under tremendous pressure.

He castigated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman, saying he was interested in holding a ministry to make money.

Imran Khan recalled that he was born in an independent Pakistan and now wanted to struggle against those who were looking to their masters instead of promoting the interests of the country. A total of 1,670 security personnel were deployed to provide security to the public meeting and all the arrangements for the meeting were made by provincial minister Shahram Khan.