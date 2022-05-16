Imran tells Faisalabad jalsa: Secure justice for me if ‘anything’ happens

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, addressing a big public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday, called upon people to secure justice for him and bring to book all those mentioned in his “recorded video” if anything [bad] happened to him in the coming days.

He reiterated that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him, saying that his assassination was the only option through which his rivals could get rid of him. The former premier said: “I got to know a few days ago that a conspiracy was being hatched against me behind closed doors… and conspirators are confused as to how to get rid of me.”

Imran, without naming anyone, said they thought his government would collapse during economic and Covid-19 pandemic crises, but it overcame all the challenges successfully. He said those who removed him from power believed that people would celebrate his ouster. “But instead of distributing sweets, people took to the streets to protest against my removal,” he added.

Amid fears that a “sea of people” would march on Islamabad, conspirators concluded that the “only way to do away with me is to take my life,” he added.Imran said he had recorded a video message about all those elements involved in the US-backed conspiracy against him “so that if anything happens to me, people should know about them [conspirators].”

“If people see this video, then they should make sure that all those I have named are brought to book,” Imran urged the gathering. He said similar plots were hatched in the past to assassinate Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Ziaul Haq. “But unfortunately, no one was identified and caught,” he added.

About the death of senior FIA officer Dr Muhammad Rizwan, Imran expressed concerns that the investigator might have been assassinated as he was probing the corruption cases against political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I demand Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of his death… I will also reveal the name of poison which causes heart attack,” he added.

Lashing out at his political opponents, Imran said the incumbent regime comprises “thieves and criminals”, which he said is unable to control the economy of the country. “How can you handle the country? Rupee is depreciating and inflation is rising,” he questioned.

Imran, while referring to the recent London visit by PM Shehbaz-led delegation to meet PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, said: “An absconder and thief sitting in London is making decisions of Pakistan.”

The ousted premier said only those who have committed major crimes could get ministry in the current federal cabinet and claimed that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind 22 murders.

Expressing satisfaction over his anti-government movement, Imran said, “I am witnessing a new Pakistan is in the making, which was created in line with the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam. People in large number are joining my movement for real freedom.”

He paid tribute to his supporters, particularly women, for turning up in large numbers, asking them to join his party’s much-hyped long march on Islamabad. “I will give the date for the long march after May 20… you have to join my long march on Islamabad for the real freedom,” he added.