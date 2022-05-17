Alvi visits UAE Embassy, condoles death of Sheikh Khalifa

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the people and the Government of UAE on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The president expressed his grief over the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said the people of Pakistan were deeply saddened over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he was a true and sincere friend of Pakistan.
Alvi said the death of the Sheikh Khalifa was a great loss for both the countries, adding that Pakistan shared the grief of the royal family and the people of the UAE.
Paying rich tribute to the services rendered by the Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Pakistan, the president said that Pakistan-UAE ties under his leadership were further strengthened. He also reiterated the resolve to further cement the friendship between the two countries. UAE's ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi thanked the president.
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday sought more time from Islamabad High Court for arguments in...
The tragic video went viral and social media users expressed their deep sorrow over the incident
CHITRAL: The Chilimjusht or Joshi festival concluded with much funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bamburet...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority Monday warned television channels to avoid airing...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday released a chart highlighting the...
LONDON: Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq has said those involved in concealing and manipulating National...
Comments