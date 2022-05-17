Alvi visits UAE Embassy, condoles death of Sheikh Khalifa

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the people and the Government of UAE on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president expressed his grief over the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said the people of Pakistan were deeply saddened over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he was a true and sincere friend of Pakistan.

Alvi said the death of the Sheikh Khalifa was a great loss for both the countries, adding that Pakistan shared the grief of the royal family and the people of the UAE.

Paying rich tribute to the services rendered by the Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Pakistan, the president said that Pakistan-UAE ties under his leadership were further strengthened. He also reiterated the resolve to further cement the friendship between the two countries. UAE's ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi thanked the president.