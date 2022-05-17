Kamala Harris leads US team to meet new UAE president

ABU DHABI: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates’ new president, who takes over after his half-brother’s death, following months of strained ties between Washington and the oil-rich Gulf state.

Harris, whose team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns, headed the strongest delegation to visit UAE since President Joe Biden took office last year. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan or "MBZ", for years the de facto ruler, was chosen as president on Saturday, a day after the death of his long-ailing half-brother, former leader Sheikh Khalifa. Harris said the UAE was a "friend and partner", as she congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election and expressed Washington’s condolences.

"We are here as a delegation to reaffirm the shared commitment we have to security and prosperity in this region, and also how the American people have benefited from this relationship in terms of security and prosperity," Harris said.