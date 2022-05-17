20 huts destroyed

MUZAFFARGARH: Household goods worth lakhs of rupees along with cattle were burnt alive after fire engulfed 20 huts one after another, police said on Monday. Victims of the River Indus had taken up residence in hut-like makeshift houses on public property in the limits of Beet Mir Hazar police station. Last night, fire broke out in a hut which engulfed nineteen others situated close by. As a result, cattle and goods were burnt. Talking to media persons, the affectees said neither tehsil nor any official from the district administration had approached them for relief. They said they were facing shortage of food and even their costumes had burnt. They warned of staging a protest if they did not get help from the authorities concerned.