Going forward

We as a nation get convinced easily. Elections are in the offing, and political parties will start their election campaigns soon. In these campaigns, they will make several promises. The people of Pakistan should understand that no individual or a political party has a magic stick to remove all the hurdles, problems and issues facing the country overnight. Challenges like tackling corruption and inflation, fighting terrorism, and paying heavy debts will take considerable time to get resolved.

We should vote sensibly and elect the best candidate. After the elections, we should be patient and play our part towards providing solutions to the existing issues.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi