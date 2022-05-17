Senior journalist Perwez Abdullah passes away

Senior journalist and teacher Perwez Abdullah passed away while fighting cancer at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi on Monday evening. He was 68.

Perwez Abdullah, who is survived by his widow, two sons and a daughter, served at The News International Karachi, Business Recorder, Dawn and Urdu daily Jasarat during his long journalistic career.

He also taught at the University of Karachi and the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) as visiting faculty. A member of the Karachi Press Club and the Karachi Union of Journalist-Dastoor, Perwez Abdullah was known for being a soft-spoken person, having extraordinary writing skills.

He remained under treatment for prostate cancer in Karachi and Turkey but lost his long battle against the disease on Monday in Karachi. Secretary Karachi Press Club Rizwan Bhatti, President Fazil Jamili and Secretary KUJ-D Moosa Kaleem as well as other journalist leaders and his colleagues expressed their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Perwez Abdullah and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest him in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.