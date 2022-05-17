‘UHE to help faculty, scholars to promote research work’

LAHORE:The first meeting of the steering committee of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation (ORIC) of the University of Home Economics (UHE) was held here on Monday.

UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen chaired the meeting which was attended by Co-chair steering committee president FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and others.

A university spokesperson said that Irfan Iqbal Sheikh offered the construction of the state-of-the-art Business Incubation Centre (BIC) up to 2500 Sq ft. The members of the steering committee appreciated the proposed initiative. ORIC steering committee member, Chairman of a company Almas Haider extended his support in getting free-of-cost computer software and licences for the computer lab of the UHE. Prof Kanwal Ameen said that aim of ORIC was to provide the opportunity for UHE faculty and scholars to promote their research work. She added ORIC was a focal point to deal with all academic activities pertaining to research, development, innovation, collaborations, startups, training workshops and symposia.

The VC also informed the committee that the knowledge and technology would be available for sale to earn income for the university. She said the faculty members and scholars could utilise ORIC and come up with the best solutions to link their research projects with industry. During the meeting, the official logo of ORIC was also launched. The other members of the ORIC steering committee founder president WCCI Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Vice President FPCCI Riffat Malik, director FDS Qudsia Mumtaz and Registrar UHE Shujaat Muneef Qureshi attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that a five-year road map for ORIC would be designed as per guidelines provided by HEC.