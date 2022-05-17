Burglars’ gang busted; bike lifters held

Islamabad: Islamabad police have busted a burglars’ gang and recovered 18 laptops, four mobile phones and ladies luggage bags from their possession.

Two robbery incidents occurred at girl’s hostel in the jurisdiction of Police Station Shahzad Town, when inmates left for their native town to celebrate Eidul Fitr.The IGP (Islamabad) Ahsan Younas took strict notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits on priority, a news release on Monday said.

A special police team headed by SHO (Shahzad Town) Fazal Khaliq along with ASI Akhthar Abbas, ASI Zaheer Ahmed and other officials arrested the accused with use of latest technology and human sources.

The accused were identified as Inam ul Rehman, Maaz Khan and Sami Ullah.Meanwhile, the police have arrested a bike lifters’ gang red-handed and recovered 12 stolen bikes and spare parts from their possession.

A police team headed by SHO (Shams Colony) Aamir Abbas along with ASI Irfan Abbas and other officials arrested three members of a bike lifters’ gang.The accused were identified as Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ramzan and Farhat Abbas, said a news release on Monday.

SP (Industrial Area) Saud Khan said that a special strategy was adopted to arrest the culprits involved in the recent bike lifting incident.In which, motorcycles were parked openly in different streets and were monitored by police officials, he added.One accused namely Farhat Abbas was a mechanic who was selling the spare parts of stolen motorcycles.