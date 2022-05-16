Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed death: PM visits Abu Dhabi, offers condolences to UAE president

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the demise of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Other members of the royal family were also present in the condolence meeting. late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE scaled new heights. He was a sincere friend of Pakistan. His invaluable contributions will be long remembered by the government and the people of Pakistan.”