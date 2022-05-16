Shisper Glacier water discharge continues to cause havoc

KARACHI: The water discharge from the Shisper Glacier continued to cause havoc in the surrounding areas of Hunza valley in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the Sherabad village, a high current swept away a newly-built house, leaving the dreams of a family intending to live in their house shattered. A few days ago, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from the Shishper Glacier had caused havoc and swept away a bridge in the Hassanabad area of Hunza valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, due to which around 22 houses were evacuated.

The bridge collapse had destroyed the irrigation system and provision of clean drinking water in Aliabad city and Hassanabad village, while it also caused damage to two grid stations. Meanwhile, the NHA chairman and design engineer on Saturday had visited the damaged bridge being renovated in Hassanabad.