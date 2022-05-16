Klopp calls for final quadruple push

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool to give one last push for the quadruple after they beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final to keep their history bid alive.

The Reds face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28 and still have an outside chance of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool are three points behind City with two games left for both teams.

“The quadruple, it’s outstanding that we can talk about it, it’s crazy,” Klopp said.

“But we play Tuesday against Southampton and we have no clue who can play. I think we will have to make a few changes.

“It will be incredibly tough. The quadruple is on if you like, but also off as well. City are three points ahead and have a better goal difference. If they win at West Ham it’s hard.”

The quadruple chase might have been dented after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were unable to finish the final due to injuries.

Klopp doesn’t expect them to be long-term absentees, but is unsure if they will face Southampton.

“I think they will both be fine, for Tuesday we will see. We will train on Sunday and if they are available I will take it,” he said.