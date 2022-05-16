Newborn found dead

LAHORE:A newborn was recovered dead from an open drain in the Mohni Road area on Sunday. Some locals spotted the body of a baby floating in the drain and informed the police. It was suspected that an unidentified woman had thrown the illegitimate baby in the drain to conceal her sin. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,129 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died and 1,240 were injured.