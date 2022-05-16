 
Hamza condemns killing of two Sikhs

By Our Correspondent
May 16, 2022

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has condemned the killing of two members of the Sikh community in Peshawar. In his message issued on Sunday, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Sikh community and said Punjab stood with Sikhs community on the tragic incident. “The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government should ensure provision of justice to the Sikh community as well as their security,” he said and concluded that the accused should be punished as soon as possible.

