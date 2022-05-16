Hamza condemns killing of two Sikhs

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has condemned the killing of two members of the Sikh community in Peshawar. In his message issued on Sunday, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Sikh community and said Punjab stood with Sikhs community on the tragic incident. “The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government should ensure provision of justice to the Sikh community as well as their security,” he said and concluded that the accused should be punished as soon as possible.
LAHORE:Police Operations Wing Sunday released weekly performance report of Dolphin Squad and PRU. SP Saad Aziz while...
LAHORE:A newborn was recovered dead from an open drain in the Mohni Road area on Sunday. Some locals spotted the body...
LAHORE:Badar Shahbaz was appointed as a focal person to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on an honorary basis...
LAHORE:Police have registered 2,067 cases and arrested 2,904 people for hoarding and violating Price Control Act...
LAHORE:Experts at a seminar were of the view that hepatitis was a silent killer which caused various fatal liver...
LAHORE:Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Sunday emphasised the urgent need of uninterrupted close liaison of...
