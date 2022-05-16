CITY PULSE

Talaash-e-Gumshuda
The Sanat Initiative is showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show titled ‘Talaash-e-Gumshuda’ (Search for the Lost). As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition is being held until May 19. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Reflection of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Surroundings’ until May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a robber and arrested his accomplice as they were trying to escape after...
The East and Central district municipal corporations have established various heatstroke relief camps in their...
A group of workers on Sunday attended a protest against anti-labour policies and the sacking of workers from the...
The Knowledge Forum held a Peace Rally for Interfaith Harmony from the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, to the...
Expressing concerns over the prolonged power outages despite the ongoing heat wave, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi...
Chinese teachers at the NED left the campus without prior information to the university management
Comments