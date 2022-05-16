Organ donations Swiss switch to ‘presumed consent’

Geneva: Switzerland voted on Sunday to boost the availability of transplant organs by making everyone a potential donor after death unless they have expressly objected.
The legal change, approved by 60 percent of voters in a referendum, marks a dramatic shift from the current system. Under the existing laws, transplants are only possible if the deceased person consented while alive -- and their wishes are often unknown.
In such cases, the decision is left up to relatives -- who in most cases opt against organ donation. This has left many of those in need of a transplant waiting in vain for an organ.
At the end of 2021, more than 1,400 patients were awaiting transplant organs in Switzerland, a country of around 8.6 million people. Last year, 166 deceased persons donated their organs in Switzerland, and a total of 484 organs from deceased donors were transplanted. But 72 people died in 2021 while waiting on an organ transplant waiting list, according to the organisation Swisstransplant.
Tehran: Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said on Sunday...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds inflicted by Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint...
Harare: Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured "most wanted" Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya,...
Turin, Italy: Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting...
Algiers: An Algerian military officer and close ally of the former army chief has been sentenced to death over charges...
Sydney: Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election...
Comments