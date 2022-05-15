At least 10 killed in US mass shooting

NEW YORK: At least 10 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in the US city of Buffalo, New York state, foreign media reported. The gunman is reported to have been taken into custody after the attack on Saturday afternoon.
The exact number of people hurt at the Tops Friendly Market in Jefferson Avenue is yet to be confirmed.
The Buffalo News said the attack had been carried out by a gunman dressed in body armour and armed with a high-powered rifle.
One of the officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire.
The official added that investigators believe the man may have been live-streaming the shooting and are looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online.
The official said investigations were in their early stages and although a clear motive was yet to emerge, they are looking into whether the shooting was racially motivated.
