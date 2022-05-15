KU allows canteens to provide takeaway service from Monday

The University of Karachi administration on Saturday announced that all the canteens at the varsity would reopen for takeaway only from Monday to facilitate the students and staff members and employees.

According to KU acting registrar Professor Dr. Maqsood Ali Ansari, the decision had been taken after getting the security clearance, adding that the central cafeteria Majeed and Sufi hotels had already been serving people.

After the suicide attack at the KU on April 26, the KU administration had decided to close all the canteens and the central cafeteria until the compilation of a database of individuals working there and their security clearances. The administration had to take these measures for the safety of the students and employees. After receiving the green signal from the security agencies, the canteens had been allowed to provide takeaway service.

Ansari said the varsity administration had brought more free-of-charge on-campus shuttle service. He said no employee would be allowed to enter the varsity without an employee card and students without a student identity card. He requested the students and the employees to cooperate with the security personnel.

Report on student’s thrashing sought

Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo on Saturday ordered an inquiry into a recent thrashing of a student at the University of Karachi’s main entrance at by a Rangers official.

He has sought a report on the incident from the universities and boards secretary and KU vice chancellor. He said that we were going through an extraordinary situation due to the recent wave of terrorism but physical abuse could not be condoned in the name of checking.

He said unconventional measures had become necessary to ensure security in the new situation. He called for everyone to cooperate with the government and security institutions in the wake of the recent terrorist incidents in the city. He advised the Karachi U administration, teachers, students and employees to resolve problems through consultation.

Students were the future and capital of our country and along with their education, their protection was also a top priority of the Sindh government, he remarked.

In a related development, the Sindh Rangers director general, Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhary, visited the KU on Saturday and reviewed the security measures.