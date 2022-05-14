 
Saturday May 14, 2022
Sports

Yamaguchi beaten again as Japan bow out

By AFP
May 14, 2022

BANGKOK: World number one Akane Yamaguchi suffered a second defeat in three days at the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Thailand on Friday as Japan were dumped out in the semi-finals by South Korea.

An Se-young’s battling win over Yamaguchi set the Koreans on their way to a 3-0 victory and a place in Saturday’s final of the women’s team championships against China.

