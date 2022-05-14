10 killed in Syria rebel attack

BEIRUT: Syrian rebels killed 10 soldiers in northern Syria on Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached over two years ago, a war monitor and state media said.

Nine soldiers were also wounded in the attack, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.

"Around 9:30 this morning terrorists targeted an army bus" in the west of Aleppo province, SANA said, quoting the source. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had reported earlier on Friday that "pro-regime fighters" died in the assault.