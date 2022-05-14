One-way rule violators to be detained

Karachi Traffic Police chief DIG Ahmed Nawaz, concerned over frequent reports of one-way rule violations by commuters, has directed his subordinates to impose heavy fines on motorists, detain them and impound their vehicles for a while.

Officials said on Friday the DIG issued these directives at a meeting held at his office regarding action against one-way traffic rule violations. The meeting was chaired by DIG Nawaz and attended by the SPs of all districts of the traffic police.

DIG Nawaz said violations of one-way and wrong way rules had increased in the city, due to which traffic accidents were happening on a daily basis. He directed all SPs to initiate non-discriminatory strict legal action against violators.

Moreover, the officials were instructed to detain one-way rule violators, impound their vehicles temporarily and later release them after heavy fines. After the meeting, DIG Nawaz presented CC-II certificates of appreciation and rewards to officers and youths of the Preedy Traffic Section for performing their duty in a good manner and asked them to serve the people with a similar spirit in future also.

About 388 officers of the Karachi Traffic Police have been appointed for dealing with increasing traffic violations and improvement of traffic flow. The officers have been directed that in order to maintain the standard of transparency, a video should be made while issuing a challan. The public has been advised to follow traffic rules.