IG for intensifying operations against criminals

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that in order to maintain law and order across province, counter-operations against criminals should be intensified.

IG Punjab issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province.The meeting was attended by Additional IG CTD, DIG CTD and other officers of Counter Terrorism Department.

During the meeting, Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department. gave a briefing on the operations being carried out against anti-social and extremist elements.

IG directed to keep eye on movement of fourth schedule persons, take action against broadcasting of hate speech and violation of Loudspeaker Act, re-examine the security of sensitive installations, religious places of worship, educational institutions and foreign nationals and continue intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements on a daily basis.

He said that the facilitators of banned organisations, including terrorists and extremists, should be brought to book and strict implementation of all laws enacted in the National Action Plan must be ensured.

He said that the process of checking and monitoring at inter-district and inter-provincial check posts should be expedited and Counter Terrorism Department. and Special Branch teams should speed up intelligence based and combing operations.

He directed that the process of monitoring the entrances and exits of major cities, including the provincial capital should be intensified and all the teams should remain on high alert.