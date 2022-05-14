Train traffic restored after RB Express derailment

LAHORE:The Rehman Baba (RB) Express (Peshawar to Karachi) met with an accident near the adjacent railway station of Karachi Division Friday afternoon as a result 6 bogies including the engine were derailed, a Railways spokesman said.

Due to which the connection of domestic trains with Karachi was cut off for some time but due to timely rescue operation by the administration the train system was restored. No passenger or train crew was killed or injured in the crash. Rehman Baba’s passengers were diverted to his destination by other trains. The railway administration apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this accident.

Farrukh Taimor Ghalzai, CEO / Senior General Manager Railway Headquarters Office instructed the divisional officers to reach the spot and expedite the rescue and relief operations and speed up the train operation. Keep monitoring the rescue operation from Secretary / Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha formed a high level three member committee to investigate the accident which was immediately dispatched to the accident site. The committee will submit a preliminary report on the accident to the Ministry of Railways within 24 hours. Secretary / Chairman Railways said that those responsible for the accident will be punished according to law.