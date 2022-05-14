PMLQ condoles death of Khalifa bin Zaid

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have expressed deep grief over the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PMLQ leaders said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had played a vital role in the modern development of the UAE. The UAE had lost a great ruler, they said adding may Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.