Girl shot dead over refusing marriage proposal

Representational image. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: A 24-year-old girl was shot dead by her lover over refusal to marry him in the Defence C area on Friday.

Reportedly, suspect Suleman Nawaz had a relationship with the victim "S" a resident of Baghbanpura. SP Cantonment said that Suleman wanted to marry her. However, she refused that infuriated him and murdered her. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case on the complaint of girl's father.

arrested: Punjab police registered 480 cases and arrested 916 violators of firing, Sound System Act and Marriage Function Act across the province during the current year. Police registered 234 cases and arrested 466 people on charges of firing in the air across the province. A total of 147 cases were registered against the violators of the Sound System Act and 402 persons were arrested while 55 cases were registered against the violators of One Dish and 41 persons were arrested across the province. In Lahore, a total of 106 cases were registered and 59 persons were arrested for violating the Marriage Function Act.

33 vehicle thieves: Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested 33 persons on charges of stealing vehicles. Police recovered 17 cars and 155 bikes from their possession. Sarfraz Baba involved in the murder of his parents and Khalid, who escaped from Sahiwal court with handcuffs, were among the arrested criminals. The accused used to steal cars and bikes from houses and parking stands, take the stolen vehicles to KP and sell them at a throwaway price.

Woman dies: A woman died when roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Niaz Baig village on Friday. The victim was identified as Maryam, wife of Muhammad Ali. The rescuers recovered the body from the debris. Meanwhile, two women were injured when a wall of their house collapsed near Aashiana Road. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted them to hospital. Their condition was said to be out of danger.

3 held over graft: Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) has arrested three accused persons, including government employees during operation in Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu. According to the spokesperson, ACE arrested Patwari Sajid Mahmood red-handed from Rawalpindi and recovered tainted notes. The accused had received a bribe of Rs50,000 from a citizen for correcting land record. In Kot Addu, ACE arrested a Patwari's assistant Abdul Razzaq on the charges of altering revenue record. Fake stamps, government documents and some pages of Register of Mutations were also recovered from his possession. With the help of Abdul Razzaq, another accused Noor Daraz Khan was already arrested in the same case. He had made a fake transfer of 96 marla hereditary land of the complainant to his name. A proclaimed offered (PO) named in the FIR of fraudulently obtaining 135 kanals of land was arrested from Muzaffargarh after 13 years. Accused Sadiq, with the connivance of Patwari Abdul Jabbar had transferred the land of a deceased person to his name by showing her alive in the government record.