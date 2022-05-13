Twin cities sizzle due to hot weather

Rawalpindi : As twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad reel under hot weather conditions, the residents thronged the shops and stalls selling ‘lassi’, juices, and coconut water to get some respite from rising mercury.

The shopkeepers and stall holders are witnessing an increase in customers as the rising temperature has forced people to look for chilled drinks for relief in the sweltering hot season. Imran-ul-Haq, a stall holder in the Saddar area, said “The number of their customers has increased considerably in the last few days. The people need to drink a lot of fluids to stay hydrated and healthy in the hot summer season.”

The roadside vendors and ‘Sharbat’ stalls now can be seen everywhere in the twin cities whether these are markets, commercial centres, or bus stops. The customers are keen on consuming ‘lassi’, chilled milk, lemon soda, juice of sugarcane, ‘falsa’, ‘imli’, plum and almond. The healthy fruits provide much-needed relief in hot weather conditions and boost the energy levels in the human body that feels exhausted due to excessive sweating. There are a number of families who have been doing business selling fresh juices for last so many decades in Rawalpindi.

Maqsood Bajwa, a customer at Bhabrha Bazaar, said “When the people face scorching heat they are naturally attracted to juice stalls. As far as I know, this juice stall has been doing business at this spot for the last seventy years. I also come here off and on because they maintain quality for their customers.” There are many that believe that consumption of ‘Imli’ and ‘Aaloo Bukhara’ drinks are helpful in alleviating heat effects and a much healthier alternative to carbonated drinks.

Kartarpura is also famous among the customers for its juice stalls where a concoction known as “imli-aloo bukharay ka sharbat’ is being sold at comparatively affordable prices.